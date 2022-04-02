CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Down 2.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.59. 1,612,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,245,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

