Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 665,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

