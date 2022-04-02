CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Up 3.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 23,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,801,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

