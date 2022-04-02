Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $57.16

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.16, but opened at $58.42. Celsius shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 245 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

