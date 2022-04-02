CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.45

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$55.45 and last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 11100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.72. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.