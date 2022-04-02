Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Shares of CZOO stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.31.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.