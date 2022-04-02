Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

