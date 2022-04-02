Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

Shares of CBIO stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Friday. 169,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,704. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

