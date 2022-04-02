Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

