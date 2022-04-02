Carnival Co. & plc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

