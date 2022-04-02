Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$230.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

