Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.