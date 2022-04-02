Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 1,646 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

