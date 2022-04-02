Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,237. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.