Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$161.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

