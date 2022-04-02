Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on APS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
