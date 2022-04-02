Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

