Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 5.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 54,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,876,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Cano Health by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 676,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.