Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.