Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Target Price to $10.00

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Winc stock opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Winc has a fifty-two week low of 2.98 and a fifty-two week high of 14.20.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

