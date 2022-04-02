Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Cake Box stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 190 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,784. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 428 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of £76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.68.

In other Cake Box news, insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,847.52). Also, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev acquired 14,992 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($43,204.61).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

