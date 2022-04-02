Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.04

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.04 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 107.60 ($1.41). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 625,286 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £787.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

