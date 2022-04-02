Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

CZR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 2,004,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

