Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

BUR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 125,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,027. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

