Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BBW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BBW opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

