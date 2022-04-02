BTIG Research Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 96,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 202,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

