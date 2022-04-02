BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $198.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.