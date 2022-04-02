Bruce D. Broussard Purchases 6,810 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

