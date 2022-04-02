BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.09.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE:DOO traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$103.67. 180,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.76. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.