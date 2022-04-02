BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

