Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

