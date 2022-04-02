Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $4.98 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 221,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in News by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in News by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.31 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.