Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.07 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Park National Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

