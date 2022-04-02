Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

