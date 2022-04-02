Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,199 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $224.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

