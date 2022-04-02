Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 130,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSBI stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

