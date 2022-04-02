Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $169.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.