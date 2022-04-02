Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.