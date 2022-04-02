Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

