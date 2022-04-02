Brokers Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

