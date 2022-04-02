Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

