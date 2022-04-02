Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HAFC stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

