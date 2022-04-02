Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $85.17

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

TRMB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

