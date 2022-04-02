Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $27.43

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 73.0% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in StoneCo by 253.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,167,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,260. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

