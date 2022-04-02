Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $131.36

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,058,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $84,921,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.62. 1,087,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

