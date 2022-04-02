Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT at $218.33

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

MTUAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.28. 8,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

