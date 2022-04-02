Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,757.00

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,753.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $476,577,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $34.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.13. 369,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,077.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

