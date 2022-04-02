Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 467,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,364. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

