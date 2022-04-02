Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $170.17

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.