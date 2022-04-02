Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT at $49.83

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Ag Growth International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

