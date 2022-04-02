Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

