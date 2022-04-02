Brokerages Expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will announce $641.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.24 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

